Capital to host one-day Swadeshi celebration in second week of Oct

New Delhi: The Delhi government will host a one-day Swadeshi Celebration in central Delhi, likely in the second week of October 2025 to encourage citizens to choose locally made products during the festive season.

Planned under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the event will feature around 100 stalls by micro-entrepreneurs, artisans, women-led self-help groups, startups, ODOP (One District One Product) producers, exporters, and even Tihar Jail units. Daily-use products, food, crafts, and festive gifts will be displayed with live demonstrations and direct buyer, seller interactions.

Announcing the initiative, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call, I ask every Delhite to choose swadeshi first this season, one local choice today can secure a livelihood tomorrow and make Delhi the torchbearer of India’s shift to Swadeshi.”

Sirsa stressed that the celebration coincides with peak festive shopping, making it easier for families to replace imported goods with trusted local alternatives. “The government’s message is straightforward: make festive purchases count, choose swadeshi, back local jobs, and build a stronger Delhi economy,” he added.

Beyond the stalls, an industry panel with business associations and universities will discuss branding, packaging, e-commerce, and market linkages to help MSMEs scale. The discussions will also explore quality standards and import substitution opportunities.

The Minister connected the initiative to national campaigns like Vocal for Local and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and to the Viksit Delhi vision of strengthening local supply chains.

He noted that recent GST 2.0 reforms have eased compliance and enhanced input-tax credits, enabling small businesses to grow. The Swadeshi Celebration promotes festive shopping that supports local livelihoods and

Delhi’s economy.