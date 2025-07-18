Capital to hire pvt agency for Flood Control dept’s social media strategy

New Delhi: In a bid to strengthen its public communication and outreach, the Delhi government is set to hire a private agency to handle the social media strategy for its Irrigation and Flood Control (I-&FC) Department. The initiative aims to boost awareness around the department’s initiatives and better engage with citizens through digital platforms, officials confirmed on Thursday.

According to the proposal, the selected agency will manage the I-&FC department’s presence on platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. From content creation to regular updates and audience engagement, the agency will be responsible for crafting a dynamic digital media presence.

A key component of the engagement plan includes producing at least three audio-visual clips every week, each lasting up to one minute, showcasing various departmental activities.

The I-&FC Department has floated a Rs.74 lakh tender to hire an agency for digital outreach. Tasks include producing short videos, handling social media, tracking public feedback, and promoting flood control and Yamuna clean-up efforts across

multiple platforms.