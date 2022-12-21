Capital to get Rs 700 cr out of CRF

New Delhi: Delhi to get Rs 700 crore out of the Central Road Fund (CRF) for construction, repair, maintenance and beautification of roads in the national Capital.

In a meeting between Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari and Delhi L-G, V K Saxena, the plans to makeover the road infrastructure in the Capital were discussed on Wednesday.

The Union Minister also directed NHAI to bear the cost of repair, refurbishing and beautification of all its roads in the city, as also bear the cost being incurred in the upgradation of the stretch of road between Mahipalpur (IGI Airport) and Dhaula Kuan, which is being undertaken in a mission mode under direct supervision of the L-G.