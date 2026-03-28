Capital to get integrated media hub under new MoU

New Delhi: In a major push to position the capital as a global media and entertainment destination, the Delhi government on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Prasar Bharati during the International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) at Bharat Mandapam.

The agreement, signed between the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) and Prasar Bharati, aims to develop Delhi into a state-of-the-art integrated hub for film, television and digital media.

Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said the initiative will transform Delhi into a preferred destination for investors, producers and creative professionals. He noted that the project will integrate multiple sectors, including film, television, animation, visual effects, gaming and comics (AVGC), on a single platform.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the initiative aligns with Narendra Modi’s vision of “Make in India” and will help strengthen the country’s creative economy. She described the MoU as a milestone in establishing Delhi as a global media hub.

Officials said the project will include development of modern studios, post-production infrastructure and AVGC facilities, while also focusing on skill development, training and innovation. It is expected to create employment opportunities for youth and boost Delhi’s creative ecosystem.

A joint coordination committee comprising representatives from both organisations will be set up to oversee

planning, financing and execution of the project.