‘Capital to get hi-tech bus terminal in Narela’

New Delhi: Delhi is set to welcome a state-of-the-art bus terminal in Sector-9, Narela, aimed at boosting last-mile connectivity and supporting the city’s growing electric bus fleet. The announcement was made by Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh following a review meeting with senior officials of the Transport Department.

Spread across 4,000 square meters near Urban Transportation Road-11, the terminal has been completed in a record time of 100 days. Equipped with electric charging stations, modern sheds, passenger-friendly amenities, and bus maintenance infrastructure, the terminal is part of the government’s larger vision for a cleaner and more efficient public transport system.

“This depot will ensure better last-mile connectivity,” said Singh, adding that “all bus depots and terminals in the national capital are being upgraded in line with the induction of new electric buses into the DTC fleet.”

Under the Viksit Delhi Sankalp Patra – 2025, the Delhi Government is modernizing public transport to make it safer, greener, and more inclusive. “We are committed to transforming Delhi into a ‘Viksit Desh ki Viksit Rajdhani’, a truly developed capital of a developed nation,” the Minister stated.

The new Narela terminal features three bus bays, two sheds (34 and 40 meters), parking zones, a spacious canteen, clean toilets, RO drinking water, and charging points for electric buses. Most buses operating from this terminal will be electric, connecting areas like Old Delhi Railway Station, Mori Gate, Delhi Secretariat, Uttam Nagar, and the North-West border.

Singh also announced that 150 new DEVI electric buses will be added to the DTC fleet this month. These low-floor, air-conditioned buses are equipped with CCTV cameras, GPS, panic buttons, and features for differently-abled passengers, contributing to the capital’s push for 100 per cent electric public transportation.