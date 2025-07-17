Capital to engage two experts for free advisory roles on environmental issues

New Delhi: The Delhi government’s Environment Department has launched an initiative to enlist the support of expert institutions, NGOs, and think tanks to provide pro-bono technical assistance on a wide range of environmental issues impacting the capital. The aim is to strengthen the government’s efforts in managing air and water pollution, noise mitigation, waste handling, and promoting sustainability.

An Expression of Interest (EOI) issued on July 3 outlines the need for two individuals to work directly with the department at the Delhi Secretariat. These experts, aged between 30 and 40, will be engaged for an initial six-month term, which could be extended based on performance and departmental needs. Their responsibilities will include interpreting and visualising environmental data, compiling action reports, and offering inputs in key decision-making meetings at both state and central levels.

The department has outlined 18 priority areas where it seeks support, ranging from air quality monitoring, emission reduction from diesel generators, construction dust and industrial pollution control, to promotion of clean energy and electric vehicles. Other focus areas include improving road traffic management, enhancing water quality, managing noise pollution, and spearheading greening initiatives.

“The technical inputs will be geared towards assisting the Environment Department in executing various programs, including developing e-governance systems,” the EOI states. It also notes that selected experts must remain apolitical, sign confidentiality clauses, and avoid any potential

conflicts of interest.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa underscored the participatory nature of the initiative. “This is an opportunity for our bright and committed youth to make a real impact in tackling environmental challenges, while also gaining first-hand experience of government-led sustainability efforts,” he said. He added that candidates with strong data analytics capabilities, coordination experience, and innovative solutions for urban environmental issues would be prioritised.

The initiative comes amid ongoing manpower shortages at the Environment Department and DPCC. In 2022, the AAP government had hired 30 junior environmental engineers and launched the ‘Green Delhi Fellows’ programme to boost capacity. However, it ended in 2023 due to a salary disbursal deadlock with the then LG. The current initiative is entirely voluntary, with no financial outlay, and will be committee-supervised.