Capital stuck in toxic loop: AQI at 382

New Delhi: Delhi’s air quality continued its alarming slide on Monday, staying just short of the ‘severe’ category for yet another day, even as parts of the city recorded pollution levels crossing the 400-mark. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed the Capital’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) at 382, categorised as ‘very poor’, marking the 11th straight day of hazardous air.

Real-time readings on the CPCB’s Sameer app indicated that 15 of the city’s 38 monitoring stations registered AQI values above 400. Areas such as ITO, Punjabi Bagh, Rohini, Vivek Vihar, Ashok

Vihar, Patparganj, Narela and Bawana were among the worst-hit, signalling widespread exposure to air that poses severe health risks.

The Capital has been trapped under layers of toxic air for nearly two weeks, with Monday’s reading following a long stretch of similarly grim numbers, 391 on Sunday, 370 on Saturday, 374 on Friday, 391 on Thursday, 392 on Wednesday and 374 last Tuesday. Pollution levels have risen

sharply despite GRAP restrictions and multiple advisories urging residents to minimise outdoor activity.

According to the Decision Support System (DSS) of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, vehicular emissions remained the dominant source of pollution in Delhi on Monday, contributing 21.6 per cent to the overall AQI. Stubble burning accounted for 1.8 per cent. For Tuesday, DSS has projected similar trends, with emissions from vehicles expected to contribute around 21 per cent.

Satellite data recorded three farm fires in Punjab, one in Haryana and a significantly higher count — 522, in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, although their cumulative impact on Delhi’s air remained limited due to wind patterns.

Amid deteriorating conditions, public frustration spilled onto the streets. A demonstration at India Gate took a violent turn when protesters allegedly used pepper spray on police personnel while raising slogans linked to slain Maoist leader Madvi Hidma. The incident highlighted the rising anger among residents who feel increasingly helpless as pollution peaks year after year.

Meanwhile, winter temperatures continued their descent. The IMD reported a minimum of 9.3°C, two degrees below normal, and a maximum of 26.1°C. Tuesday is expected to bring moderate fog, with temperatures likely to remain around 24°C and 9°C. Search trends reflect the intense public concern, queries related to PM2.5, health impacts, air purifiers and GRAP rules have surged to record levels. Stores across the city report dwindling stocks of high-efficiency air purifiers, mirroring the anxiety of residents facing yet another season of suffocating smog.