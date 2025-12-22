Capital strengthens hospitals to tackle pollution-related illnesses

New Delhi: With air quality in the capital frequently slipping into hazardous levels, the Delhi government has intensified medical preparedness and accelerated upgrades across its healthcare network to ensure faster and affordable treatment for pollution-related illnesses. The focus is on managing respiratory distress, asthma and other breathing disorders that tend to spike during severe pollution episodes.

Government hospitals have been instructed to remain fully equipped with essential medicines, oxygen support and trained specialists to handle a sudden rise in patients. Emergency response systems have also been reinforced to cope with increased footfall during periods of extreme air pollution. Dedicated arrangements are being put in place to ensure that patients affected by poor air quality receive timely care without disruption.

Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the government is working on two fronts simultaneously, curbing pollution and strengthening healthcare delivery. He emphasised that improving air quality alone is not enough, and that a resilient public health system is equally crucial to protect citizens, especially those from vulnerable sections.

A key policy development has been the implementawtion of the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme in Delhi. Since its rollout, more than Rs 28 crore has already been released to cover treatment costs, easing the financial burden on economically weaker patients who require hospital care. At the primary level, healthcare services are being expanded rapidly through Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. Currently, 238 such centres are operational across the city, with over 200 additional facilities expected to become functional within the next two months. These centres provide free medicines and over 90 diagnostic tests, helping reduce overcrowding at major government hospitals.

To further strengthen diagnostics, the government has approved the installation of 12 MRI and 24 CT scan machines in public hospitals. The measures aim to cut waiting times, expand preventive screenings, upgrade hospital infrastructure and curb fake medicines, forming a comprehensive approach that strengthens healthcare while supporting pollution-control efforts to protect public health in Delhi residents.