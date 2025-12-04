Capital sets 400-km road revamp target by March; PWD launches dual-funding model

New Delhi: The Delhi government has unveiled a major road redevelopment push, setting a target to overhaul more than 400 kilometres of stretches across the city by March next year. The Public Works Department (PWD), which is spearheading the initiative, has approved projects spanning 402 km, of which 300.9 km will be upgraded using the Central Road Fund (CRF) and 100.9 km through state-funded works.

Officials said the dual-funding structure is designed to speed up project execution and ensure that heavily used corridors as well as neighbourhood roads receive uniform, high-quality improvements. The initiative is being positioned as one of the Capital’s largest coordinated road upgrade programmes in recent years.

PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said the government is committed to building “world-class” roads with strict adherence to transparency and quality control. “This is not merely construction work, it is about redefining mobility standards in Delhi. The city deserves honest, fast and corruption-free execution,” he said.

The CRF-funded component focuses on high-volume and arterial routes. Major stretches slated for redevelopment include the Eastern Approach Road in Wazirabad (3.56 km), Road No. 68 in northeast Delhi (2.20 km), Old GT Road (0.79 km), Road No. 59 near the Loni Border (1.10 km), Narela–Alipur Road (1.80 km), Bhajanpura–Yamuna Vihar corridor (1.25 km), Seelampur–Shastri Park stretch (1.05 km) and parts of Karawal Nagar Road (2.50 km). Tenders have already been issued for several of these works, with completion targeted between February and March.

The state-funded portion covers primary and residential roads requiring immediate attention. These include Bipin Chandra Pal Marg to C R Park (0.37 km), Kali Mandir Road (0.38 km), Surajkund Road (0.63 km), Press Enclave Road (1.14 km), the Sheikh Sarai–Panchsheel link (1.22 km), Khel Gaon Marg (1.30 km), Mandir Marg–Karol Bagh (0.95 km), the New Friends Colony link road (1.05 km) and the Rajokri–NH48 service lane stretch (2.30 km).

To ensure timely delivery, the PWD has set up a zonal monitoring system, real-time field inspections and mandatory compliance with updated specifications.

Verma said accountability has been “clearly fixed at every level,” adding that footpath improvements, drainage upgrades and safety enhancements will accompany roadwork to reduce waterlogging and extend durability.

Calling the initiative a “trust-building exercise,” he said the government expects visible improvements by March as part of its broader goal of creating a clean, connected and future-ready Delhi.