Capital records warmest January since 2019, AQI improves slightly

NEW DELHI: Delhi wrapped up a warmer-than-usual January, with Friday’s maximum temperature reaching 27°C, the city’s warmest in the month since 2019.

The average maximum temperature for the month was 21.1°C, exceeding the long-period average of 20.1°C. Nighttime temperatures were also higher, with an average minimum of 8.5°C, marking the highest since 2017. Meteorologists attributed the warmth to weak western disturbances, which typically bring rain and lower temperatures. Rainfall in northwest India was 81 per cent below normal, contributing to the absence of fog and less winter chill. Delhi’s air quality improved slightly, with the January AQI averaging 305, the cleanest since 2022.

However, pollution levels remained high, with Friday’s AQI recorded at 351 (very poor).