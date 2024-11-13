Capital records unusually high November temperatures: IMD

New Delhi: Delhi is experiencing unusually high temperatures this November with specific weather conditions that usually trigger the onset of winter not aligning yet though weather officials predict a dip in mercury starting November 17.

Despite entering mid-November, both daytime and nighttime temperatures in Delhi remain far above seasonal norms.

As of the second week of the month, daily highs continue to hover above 30°C, while nighttime temperatures are between 16 and 18 degrees Celsius -- a stark contrast to previous years when they would typically drop to between 10 and 15 degrees Celsius by now.

According to data from 2011 to 2023, November temperatures have typically decreased with daytime highs ranging between 25 and 28 degrees Celsius and nighttime lows between 10 and 15 degrees Celsius.

This year, however, daytime temperatures have not fallen below 30 degrees Celsius, with the lowest recorded so far at 31 degrees Celsius.

In contrast, on November 11, 2023, the daytime temperature dropped to 22 degrees Celsius, whereas this year, it reached an unusually high of 32.4 degrees Celsius

on Monday.

Data also shows that in 2015 and 2011, a similar weather pattern was observed.

However, in 2015, while the daytime temperature was around 30 degrees Celsius, the nighttime temperature remained normal at 15

degrees Celsius.

An IMD official, speaking to PTI about the current weather pattern and the delayed onset of winter, said, “Each year, a specific pattern of seasonal winds and temperature drops leads to the onset of winter, but this year, those conditions haven’t aligned yet.”

The arrival of winter in Delhi has been delayed due to the absence of northern winds and Western Disturbances, which typically bring colder air.

Temperatures are expected to start falling around November 17. Currently, the city’s temperatures range from 30-32°C during the day to 14-19°C

at night.

Daytime temperatures will remain high until November 14, reaching 32-33°C. October 2023 was the warmest October in 73 years, with maximum temperatures of 35.1°C and minimums of 21.2°C.