Capital records high of 30.2 degree C, AQI improves to ‘moderate’

New Delhi: The national capital on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 30.2 degrees Celsius, 4.1 notches above the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department.



The minimum temperature was recorded at 12.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday, while relative humidity stood at 26 per cent at 5:30 pm, the India Meteorological Department said.

On the pollution front, the air quality improved to “moderate” at 7 pm on Thursday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 200, moving from the “poor” AQI recorded on Wednesday at 228, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.