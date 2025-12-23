Capital records four dengue deaths in ‘25 as vector-borne cases decline

New Delhi: Delhi recorded four deaths due to dengue this year, even as overall cases of vector-borne diseases declined, according to official data.

The latest MCD data for the week ending December 20, shows that Delhi reported 1,469 dengue cases, 737 malaria cases, and 177 chikungunya cases in 2025 so far.

Dengue cases have significantly declined in comparison to previous years. So far this month, 113 cases have been reported, compared to 690 cases in December 2025, 1,303 in 2023, 874 in 2022, and 1,337 in 2021, according to the data.

This year, a total of four dengue-related deaths have been reported, down from 11 last year, 19 in 2023, nine in 2022, and 23 in 2021.

Malaria and chikungunya cases in Delhi have also declined this year compared to last year.

Delhi has recorded 737 malaria cases so far in 2025, down from 792 cases during the same period in 2024. No malaria-related deaths were reported this year, similar to 2024. Monthly data showed that malaria cases peaked during the monsoon months, with October reporting the highest number at 252 cases, followed by September and August. Central, West, and Shahdara zones accounted for a significant share of cases among Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) areas.

Chikungunya cases also registered a decline, with 177 cases reported in 2025 compared to 267 cases during the same period in 2024.

October saw most chikungunya infections, contributing the maximum number of cases this year.

No major spike was reported in the post-monsoon period, officials said. Zone-wise data indicated that Karol Bagh, South, and Central zones reported relatively higher chikungunya cases, while several other zones recorded single-digit or no cases during the year.

The report also highlighted the vector-control measures undertaken across Delhi.

In 2025, authorities conducted over 3.77 crore household inspections to check mosquito breeding, sprayed insecticides in more than 32.5 lakh houses, and issued over 1.5 lakh legal notices for mosquito-breeding violations.

Prosecutions were launched in over 29,000 cases, while anti-larval measures, such as introducing larvae-eating fish, were carried out at 285 identified spots.