Capital records 36.2 deg Celsius

New Delhi: Delhi saw the maximum temperature rise to 36.2 degrees Celsius, 3.6 notches above the seasonal



average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature settled at 19.8 degrees Celsius, 1.7 notches above the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 36.2 degrees Celsius; Palam 35.7 degrees Celsius; Lodhi Road 35.1 degrees Celsius; the Ridge 35.3 degrees Celsius, and Ayanagar 35.6 degrees Celsius, the IMD data showed.

The weather department has issued a yellow alert and forecast very light to light rainfall in the national capital during the afternoon and evening, accompanied by gusty winds on Monday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 31 and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively.