Capital prepares blueprint for sewer system

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday, announced that a comprehensive blueprint of the city’s sewer system is being prepared to provide a permanent solution to waterlogging.

Highlighting the improved preparedness during this year’s monsoon, the Chief Minister said, “While waterlogging did occur in some areas, the situation in most localities returned to normal within half an hour to an hour owing to the efficiency of the concerned departments.”

Gupta noted that the capital’s notorious “super black spots” including Minto Road Bridge, ITO Chowk, Zakhira Underpass, and Anand Vihar remained largely unaffected despite continuous rainfall over the last two days.

“Even after continuous rainfall for two days, Delhi’s traffic and civic life remained normal,” she added.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi has recorded over 254.8 mm of rainfall in August, above the normal average of 233.1 mm, with the month yet to end.

The Chief Minister credited the successful management of heavy rains to advance preparations by civic agencies such as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council, and Delhi Cantonment Board.

“I personally inspected several localities prone to waterlogging and issued strict directives to ensure prompt action,” she said, also acknowledging that ministers and senior officials conducted continuous field visits to monitor the situation.

Providing recent updates, she mentioned, “On Saturday, Delhi recorded between 40 and 65 mm of rainfall across different areas, while on Sunday the maximum rainfall was around 25 mm. Despite this, traffic flow remained largely unaffected, and no major waterlogging was observed.”

Gupta commended the Delhi Traffic Police for managing traffic efficiently and reiterated, “It is due to the coordinated efforts of all departments that Delhi was spared from serious waterlogging this year. Wherever water did accumulate, it was quickly drained without causing any major disruption.”

The Chief Minister reaffirmed her government’s commitment to developing a robust sewer system, ensuring that waterlogging becomes a challenge of the past in the national capital.