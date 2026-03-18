Capital plans Tourism Board to boost tourism, film shoots

New Delhi: The Delhi government is preparing to establish a dedicated Tourism Board aimed at positioning the capital as a major centre for tourism and film production, officials said on Monday. The proposal is expected to be introduced as a Bill during the upcoming Budget session of the Delhi Assembly, which begins on March 23.



According to officials, the proposed board will serve as a unified platform bringing together multiple government departments and agencies. Its primary objective will be to streamline efforts and enhance coordination for promoting Delhi as both a tourist destination and a preferred location for film shoots.

The move is part of a broader strategy by the government to strengthen the city’s appeal to filmmakers and visitors alike. In recent months, several steps have been initiated to simplify procedures for film production, including reducing associated fees and working towards a single-window clearance mechanism. This system is expected to significantly cut down the time and complexity involved in obtaining approvals from different authorities.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had earlier announced that a comprehensive film policy is under development to attract more production houses to the national capital. A key component of this policy is the introduction of a time-bound, single-window system to facilitate permissions required for shooting.

To support these efforts, the government has also allocated a dedicated fund of Rs.3 crore for initiatives aimed at developing Delhi into a film-friendly destination. Officials say measures will boost domestic filmmaking and attract global productions. Delhi will host its first international film festival from March 25, showcasing its potential as a filming hub.