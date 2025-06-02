Capital plans six Khelo India centres to boost grassroots sports, fitness culture; plan is currently under review, awaiting approval

New Delhi: In a significant push to strengthen grassroots sports and nurture budding athletic talent, the Delhi government has submitted a proposal to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to establish six Khelo India Centres across the city. A senior official confirmed that the plan is currently under review and awaiting approval.

These centres aim to provide structured training and access to modern sports infrastructure for young athletes. Once operational, they will offer specialised coaching in athletics, football, volleyball, hockey, and kabaddi, sports identified for their widespread participation and growth potential.

Part of the national Khelo India initiative, the proposed centres will function under the State Level Khelo India Centre (SLKIC) model. This approach utilises existing facilities like school campuses and community halls to deliver high-quality sports education and physical training. The model has already seen successful implementation in locations such as Kendriya Vidyalayas in Delhi Cantt, Gwalior, and Ghaziabad, in collaboration with Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan.

The initiative is designed to scout and train young athletes while supporting their overall development. The government will provide financial aid covering essentials like accommodation, nutrition, coaching, sports gear, academics, and exposure to competitions. According to the SAI framework, these centres also serve as feeder systems for higher-level training under national sports programs.

In a related move to promote physical well-being, the Delhi government also hosted a “Sundays on Cycle” event to mark World Bicycle Day. The event, held in Janakpuri, was flagged off by Delhi Minister Ashish Sood and drew enthusiastic participation from students, youth groups, senior citizens, and local residents.

Speaking at the event, Minister Sood acknowledged the growing momentum behind national fitness campaigns. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken vital steps to uplift the sporting landscape. Initiatives like Khelo India and Fit India have energised communities across the country,” he said. With the Khelo India proposal in the pipeline and citizen-led fitness events gaining traction, Delhi appears to be ramping up efforts to foster a more active and athletic urban culture.