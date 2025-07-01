Capital plans bio-CNG plants near dairies to curb Yamuna pollution

New DelhI: In a renewed push towards environmental sustainability and Yamuna rejuvenation, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed government departments to identify suitable sites near the city’s dairy clusters for setting up biogas plants. These facilities will process cow dung into clean fuel and organic fertiliser, addressing a key contributor to river pollution.

The move comes shortly after the Chief Minister’s visit to Mathura on Sunday, where she inaugurated a biogas plant that converts cow dung into compressed natural gas (CNG) and fertilisers. Inspired by the successful model in Uttar Pradesh, Gupta said the Delhi government is now preparing to implement similar waste-to-energy solutions across the capital.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, over 12,000 dairies operate in Delhi, producing thousands of tonnes of cow dung every day. A significant portion of this waste ends up in drains that flow directly into the Yamuna, severely impacting the river’s health and water quality.

“Our government is committed to transforming this waste into a resource,” said CM Rekha Gupta. “Proper disposal of cow dung is no longer just a sanitation issue, it is critical to cleaning and reviving the Yamuna. We are planning to set up bio-CNG plants near large dairy settlements to manage waste responsibly and reduce river pollution.”

The Chief Minister confirmed that two new biogas plant projects are already in the planning stages and will be located close to major dairy colonies. These projects are expected to not only curb pollution but also generate renewable energy and organic manure that can benefit farmers. “This is a dual-benefit initiative,” she said. “While we tackle pollution in the Yamuna, we also take a step towards energy self-reliance through the production of clean bio-CNG.”

Officials said the government has held preliminary consultations with dairy colony residents and is assessing land availability and logistical feasibility. Once finalised, work on the plants will begin swiftly.

The initiative aligns with the broader environmental goals of the Delhi government, which include reducing waste, promoting clean energy, and restoring natural ecosystems. The bio-CNG plants, once operational, are expected to become a key component in the city’s long-term strategy to reduce river pollution and manage livestock waste more effectively.