Capital mulling plan to install 150 outdoor air purifiers: Min

New Delhi: The Delhi government is planning to develop the city’s first Clean Air Zone at Nehru Park by installing 150 high-efficiency outdoor air purifiers. The initiative, led by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), is part of a broader effort to improve air quality in public spaces and promote community health. The project is currently in the pilot phase and hinges on strong public support, with officials stating that it will move forward only if 80–90 per cent of surveyed residents express approval.

To gather public feedback, the DPCC conducted a three-day survey at the 85-acre park, one of Delhi’s most popular green spaces. Thousands of regular visitors—morning walkers, senior citizens, fitness enthusiasts, and families—were asked about their awareness of air pollution, their willingness to support the installation of purifiers, and their suggestions for improving the park’s environment. “This is a public health initiative, and it’s only right that the people who use the park daily have a say in shaping it,” a DPCC spokesperson said.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa emphasised that the decision would be citizen-driven. “The project will go ahead only if the majority of park users are in favour. If only 20–30 per cent respond positively, we will not pursue it,” he said.

The air purifiers, up to nine feet in height, are designed to filter PM2.5 particulate matter and maintain ‘good’ air quality even during peak pollution periods. Each unit, costing approximately Rs 5 lakh, will cover around 600 square metres. The project, to be implemented with private firm Umeandus under CSR, awaits NDMC clearance. Officials hope Nehru Park’s Clean Air Zone becomes a model, unlike 2023’s ineffective smog towers, prioritising innovation and inclusivity.