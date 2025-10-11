Capital mandates use of recycled C&D waste in construction projs

New Delhi: In a major step towards creating a cleaner and more sustainable capital, the Delhi government has made it mandatory for all construction agencies to use recycled Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste in their projects. The announcement came after a high-level meeting chaired by Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, attended by senior officials from key departments including DJB, PWD, NDMC, DDA, DPCC, MCD, DMRC, DSIIDC, and NCRTC.

Highlighting the importance of efficient waste management, Sood said that proper disposal and utilisation of C&D waste will significantly improve Delhi’s environment and contribute to making it a world-class, pollution-free city. He noted that despite the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) setting a target of 9.85 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of recycled C&D waste utilisation for 2025–26, only about 52,000 MT has been used so far.

To bridge this gap, the Minister announced strict enforcement measures, including withholding payments to agencies that fail to meet annual offtake targets. The MoHUA has allocated specific targets to major departments, 2 lakh MT for MCD, 2 lakh MT for the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, 1 lakh MT each for DSIIDC and PWD, and smaller quantities for DJB, NDMC, DUSIB, and power utilities like TPDDL, BRPL, and BYPL.

Sood directed all agencies to mandatorily use processed C&D waste in construction and finishing works, such as road sub-bases, pavement blocks, tiles, and drain covers. He also ordered quarterly review meetings to monitor compliance and stressed the need for adequate barricading and covering of collection sites.

“Effective management of C&D waste will not only protect Delhi’s environment but also promote sustainable construction practices,” the Minister said.