Capital launches ‘Viksit Delhi CM Internship Programme’ for youth

New Delhi: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Delhi government on Monday launched the ‘Viksit Delhi Chief Minister Internship Programme’, opening a direct gateway for young people to participate in governance and policymaking. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described the programme as a “historic step” to involve the city’s youth in shaping Delhi’s future.

Speaking at the launch event at the Delhi Secretariat, Gupta said, “For the first time in Delhi’s history, such an internship is being organised, enabling non-political talent to become part of the system. The fresh ideas, innovative technology, and new vision brought by our youth will serve as inspiration and a catalyst for change in governance.” The internship will run for three months and is structured in three phases, an initial three-day training, deployment across departments, and a reporting stage to showcase results. Selected candidates will work closely with senior officials on live projects, gaining first-hand experience of governance challenges and contributing with solution-oriented approaches.

Gupta emphasised that the programme is not only about training but about building partnerships. “This internship is not merely a programme, but a co-creation of Delhi’s future. The government will not only teach but also learn from young people,” she said. Highlighting its objectives, she added, “The initiative will advance Delhi towards paperless governance, data-driven administration, smart policymaking, and digital innovation.”

Tying the programme to the Prime Minister’s vision, she remarked, “This internship will make youth active participants in nation-building, aligned with the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’.” The programme saw overwhelming interest with nearly 9,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students applying. Following a rigorous and transparent selection process that included online tests, essay writing, document checks, and workshops, 87 exceptional candidates were chosen. Each intern will receive a monthly stipend of Rs.20,000.

Calling the stipend more than just financial support, the Chief Minister said, “This is not merely a stipend, but a symbol of youth empowerment, self-reliance, and inspiration.”

Recalling her student life, Gupta highlighted introducing Delhi University’s Common Admission Form, urging proactive engagement for meaningful change, and called the interns “the defining force of Delhi’s future and

India’s development.”