Capital launches targeted route rationalisation; Dwarka circular service to return with e-buses

New Delhi: The Delhi Government has initiated targeted route rationalisation to strengthen last-mile connectivity and ease commuter movement across high-density zones, as part of its vision for a Viksit Delhi. The move, announced on Tuesday, focuses on modernising public transport through redesigned routes based on scientific assessment of passenger demand and travel patterns.

Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said that “route rationalisation is one of the strongest pillars of our public transport reform”, emphasising that Delhi’s evolving mobility needs require equally rapid planning upgrades. He added that the government aims to minimise accessibility gaps and reduce waiting time so that “public transport becomes the most convenient choice for every commuter.”

One of the key decisions is the revival of the Dwarka Circular Service using DTC electric buses. The redesigned service will cover major residential pockets, colleges, commercial centres and crucially, key metro stations including Dwarka Metro Station and Dwarka Sector-8, significantly improving integration with the Delhi Metro network.

Singh said the reintroduced service marks an important step for Dwarka, “one of Delhi’s fastest-growing residential and commercial pockets,” where the demand for seamless last-mile connectivity continues to rise.

The enhanced alignment is expected to boost ridership, support local economic activity and provide smoother, more dependable travel across the sub-city. With improved frequency and extended coverage, thousands of commuters in Dwarka will benefit from reduced waiting times and more reliable access to transport.

In addition, the government has revised the route between PM Sangrahalaya and Central Secretariat for better commuter convenience. The new alignment will run via PMML, Teen Murti, South Avenue, Sena Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan and Central Secretariat, replacing the earlier route that included Khushak Road (Army Canteen).

Officials said the measures are part of a larger plan to ensure that Delhi’s public transport network evolves in pace with the city’s expanding mobility needs.