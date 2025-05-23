Capital launches eco-warrior drive

New Delhi: On the occasion of International Biodiversity Day, Delhi’s Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa launched a unique eco-sensitisation initiative aimed at engaging 2 lakh students across the capital. The initiative, designed to create a network of ‘eco-warriors,’ will involve youth from over 2,000 schools and colleges in Delhi-NCR through Eco-Clubs, fostering environmental awareness and promoting sustainable practices.

The programme, which includes hands-on activities, workshops, and outreach campaigns, is a collaborative effort between the Department of Environment, Government of NCT of Delhi, and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI). An MoU was signed between the two entities, with the Delhi government allocating Rs 40 lakh for the project.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Sirsa said, “By this drive, we will create 2 lakh eco-warriors for Delhi. These student eco-warriors will promote and protect the ecosystem and biodiversity of Delhi and India.” He further emphasized the significance of youth involvement, stating, “If our youth understand the value of clean air, green spaces, and balanced ecosystems, they will lead the change this planet desperately needs.”

A key feature of the programme will be the training of 80 ‘Paryavaran Sanrakshaks’, students and educators trained as eco-leaders. These individuals will be responsible for expanding the impact of the drive within their institutions, ensuring a ripple effect of climate awareness.

The initiative is set to run from June to November 2025, with interactive learning modules, community-based activities, and a focus on climate change, ecosystem services, and sustainable living.

Minister Sirsa also highlighted that under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Government is not only focusing on enforcement but also investing in education and public participation to address pollution.

This drive marks a significant step in Delhi’s push for youth-led climate action and environmental

governance.