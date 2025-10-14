Capital launches ₹3 crore water and sewer upgrade in Janakpuri

New Delhi: The Delhi Government has launched a series of civic development initiatives in Janakpuri, focusing on upgrading water and sewer infrastructure across the constituency. Education Minister and Janakpuri MLA Ashish Sood inaugurated the projects, which carry a combined investment of around ₹3 crore.

“These projects aim to strengthen the basic infrastructure so that every citizen can enjoy clean, safe, and improved living conditions,” Sood said, highlighting the government’s commitment to public welfare under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s leadership.

Key works include the replacement of old sewer lines in Sitapuri, upgradation of sewer lines in Mahavir Enclave, installation of new HDPE water pipelines in Jeevan Park, replacement of old water lines in Uttam Nagar, and sewer improvements from Dayal Sar Road to Shukr Bazaar. These measures are expected to provide thousands of residents with cleaner water supply, better sewage management, and a healthier living environment.

Sood emphasised that for nearly a decade, no substantial maintenance work had been carried out in Janakpuri. “Now, our government is fully committed to ensuring clean drinking water and an efficient sewer system for the people,” he said. He further noted that over the past 27 years, particularly in the last decade, the area suffered from broken roads, dilapidated pipelines, erratic water supply, and irregular electricity, but the government’s focus remains on delivering solutions rather than assigning blame.

As part of the initiative “Rekha Sarkar Aapke Dwar — Jankalyan ke liye Tayyar” (Government at Your Doorstep — Committed to Public Welfare), Sood also interacted with residents through a mobile grievance redressal van stationed at Bal Udyan Road. He personally recorded citizens’ complaints and assured prompt resolution. For those unable to visit the van, the service will be taken directly to their doorsteps. Sood highlighted that introducing a mobile van for public grievance redressal is a unique initiative in Delhi. “It strengthens the connection between citizens and their elected representative and ensures that people’s problems are addressed quickly and efficiently,” he said. Through these development projects, the Delhi Government aims to improve civic amenities in Janakpuri while fostering a more responsive and citizen-focused administration.