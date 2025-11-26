Capital inaugurates 70 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs

New Delhi: In one of Delhi’s biggest single-day expansions of neighbourhood health services, the city on Tuesday witnessed the inauguration of more than 70 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs across multiple districts. The move is part of the government’s accelerated plan to set up over 1,100 centres by March 2026, aiming to bring free consultations, medicines, diagnostics and preventive healthcare within walking distance of every household.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who inaugurated several centres virtually and at the Shakti Nagar MCW facility, called the initiative a transformative push towards making Delhi a medical hub. “Every family will now have the assurance of accessible healthcare; Arogya Mandirs will offer enhanced medical services,” she said, adding that upgrading primary health infrastructure was essential to reduce the pressure on large hospitals.

She emphasised that schemes like Ayushman Bharat, Jan Aushadhi Kendras and Vay Vandana Yojana were collectively “equipping Delhi with modern health infrastructure.”

The new centres will provide free medicines, maternal and child healthcare, immunisation, diagnostic tests, screenings for diabetes and hypertension, online specialist tele-consultations and preventive counselling. Nearly 250 Arogya Mandirs are already operational, with the target set at more than 1,000.

Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh inaugurated the Shiv Vihar centre, noting that the government’s priority is to eliminate long queues in hospitals. “With each Ayushman Arogya Mandir we inaugurate, we are strengthening our commitment to preventive healthcare and bringing essential services closer to people’s homes,” he said.

He assured citizens of adequate availability of medicines and rabies vaccines, adding that any concerns raised would be acted upon promptly. Singh also highlighted that 5.49 lakh Ayushman health cards have been issued so far, and 12,980 hospital admissions have been provided under the scheme.

Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj, speaking at the inauguration of new centres in Sultanpuri, said Ayushman Arogya Mandirs were becoming “pillars of a healthcare revolution in Delhi.” He added that 1,139 centres will be established, of which 238 are already functioning, and that these facilities now operate as mini hospitals equipped with consultations, tests, medicines and vaccinations.

Kapil Mishra inaugurated an Arogya Mandir in Shahdara, saying Delhi’s healthcare network is expanding rapidly. He urged residents to suggest new sites as centres now cover most regions, forming the backbone of primary healthcare.