Capital gets rain in afternoon, many places waterlogged

NEW DELHI: Rain lashed parts of the national capital on Sunday afternoon, sending the city traffic into a disarray with many places witnessing waterlogging and traffic jams.

Dhaula Kuan, Naraina, Patel Nagar, Vijay Chowk, Jangpura, Rohini, Firozshah Road and Parliament Street received rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The city had earlier recorded 1 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am.

According to the data from the Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) till 5.30 pm on Sunday, Pusa recorded 13 mm of rainfall, Janakpuri and Najafgarh 9 mm each, Naraina 7 mm, Pragati Maidan 2.7 mm, Narela 2.5 mm, Pharma Science 2 mm, and SPS 1.5 mm. Earlier in the day, the weather dept had forecast a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. A traffic jam was reported on Lala Jagat Narayan Marg towards Netaji Subhash Place, where half the carriageway was submerged. The congestion worsened after police lifted curbs imposed for PM Modi’s Rohini visit. Waterlogging was also seen at Rani Bagh red light on the Punjabi Bagh road.