Capital gears up for record winter power demand

NEW DELHI: Delhi is bracing for a record-breaking winter power demand, following an unprecedented summer peak of 8656 MW. The State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) forecasts that this winter’s demand could surpass 6300 MW, exceeding last year’s peak of 5816 MW. The BRPL and BYPL areas are projected to see peaks of over 2600 MW and 1240 MW, respectively.

To meet the demands of over 2 crore residents across South, West, East, and Central Delhi, BSES discoms are focusing on strategic planning and strengthening their distribution network. A significant share of the city’s power needs will come from renewable energy. BSES has secured over 2000 MW of green energy, including 840 MW of solar, 546 MW of hydro, 500 MW of wind, and 40 MW of waste-to-energy. Rooftop solar installations across Delhi add an additional 180 MW. With this mix, up to 53 per cent of BSES’ peak winter demand of 3900 MW will be met through renewable sources.

To enhance reliability, BSES is employing mechanisms such as power “banking,” which involves sharing surplus winter power with states like Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan, in exchange for energy during summer peaks. Advanced demand forecasting, supported by artificial intelligence and machine learning, is playing a vital role in ensuring supply matches demand.

This includes analysing weather patterns, such as temperature and wind speed, and integrating real-time market tools for efficient grid management. These measures, combined with state-of-the-art forecasting and energy planning, are designed to ensure uninterrupted, sustainable power supply for Delhi’s residents during the upcoming winter season.