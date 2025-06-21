CAPITAL gears up for liquor policy overhaul as govt eyes transparency

New Delhi: With the current excise regime set to lapse by the end of June, the Delhi government is preparing to introduce a revamped liquor policy from July 1, aiming to balance revenue generation with regulatory stringency and improved customer experience.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta recently met Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena to review and fine-tune the upcoming excise framework. The conversation reportedly revolved around addressing persistent gaps in the existing system, such as the limited availability of popular liquor brands and overall customer dissatisfaction with retail services.

The absence of several high-demand liquor brands from government-run vends has pushed many residents to purchase alcohol from neighbouring states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, resulting in significant revenue leakage for Delhi. However, the government remains firm in its stance against reinstating companies that were blacklisted during the tenure of the previous excise policy, which is still under investigation for alleged financial and procedural misconduct.

A committee led by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar has been entrusted with formulating the new framework. The draft policy, currently under review, draws from best practices in other states and aims to establish a more transparent, accountable, and consumer-centric excise system. Once final changes are incorporated, the proposal will be tabled before the cabinet for approval.

Officials indicate that the new policy could permit private players to establish larger and better-equipped liquor outlets to enhance customer experience. Additionally, revisions in retail profit margins on select brands are being considered to incentivize better stock management and brand availability.

A senior official confirmed that the government is also exploring digital innovations for monitoring liquor sales, which would include digitised billing and real-time inventory tracking. Further, quality control mechanisms, including scientific testing of alcohol products and rigorous enforcement against bootlegging, are expected to be built into the system. “The goal is not just efficient distribution but also social responsibility,” said an official involved in the drafting process. “Our focus is on ensuring that the policy does not adversely affect vulnerable communities while securing consumer safety

and public order.”

Reinstated in September 2022, Delhi’s current excise policy—carried over from the previous regime—has seen multiple extensions. A new model is now expected, signalling a significant overhaul in the city’s approach to

liquor retail and regulation.