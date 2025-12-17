Capital eyes cooperative hub role

New Delhi: The Delhi government announced plans to transform the city into the national hub of cooperation, promoting cooperative products and providing platforms for marketing them across the country. Cooperation Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh made the announcement while inaugurating the Sahakar Haat organised by NABARD at the State Emporia Complex.

“The cooperative movement is the backbone of India’s economic and social empowerment, and the Delhi government is committed to taking it to new heights,” the minister said, emphasising the

importance of empowering farmers, artisans, and small entrepreneurs to achieve a self-reliant India.

Under the vision of “Sahakar se Samriddhi” (Prosperity through Cooperation), cooperative societies are being positioned as key contributors to India’s goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047. “Delhi, along with being the national capital, is also a large consumer market. Effective marketing of cooperative products from Delhi will benefit farmers and people associated with cooperatives across the country,” the minister added.

The Delhi government plans to open modern co-operative stores in housing societies from the New Year, offering proper market access to handloom, handicrafts, agricultural, and rural products. A digital platform is also being developed to enable small entrepreneurs and those outside the cooperative system to register and market their products.

The minister noted that Delhi has over 2,000 cooperative societies, many of which were neglected under previous governments.

“Necessary legal amendments are now being undertaken to strengthen the cooperative sector, improve banking structures, credit societies, and enhance transparency and facilities,” he said.

The Sahakar Haat, attended by cooperative members from across India, reflects the reach and strength of the cooperative movement, offering opportunities and motivation to farmers, artisans, and entrepreneurs.