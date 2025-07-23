Capital extends EV Policy to 2026; calls for public dialogue

New Delhi: In a strategic move to deepen public engagement and accelerate the shift to sustainable transportation, the Delhi Government has extended its existing Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy until March 31, 2026, or until a new policy is notified, whichever comes earlier.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the Delhi Secretariat on Tuesday.

The extension aims to allow more time for inclusive and comprehensive consultations with citizens, environmental experts, industry leaders, and other key stakeholders. The government plans to use this period to craft a stronger, future-ready policy that aligns with the vision of ‘Green Delhi.’

Transport Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh highlighted the purpose of the extension, saying, “This policy extension is an opportunity to listen, learn, and lead responsibly.”

He added, “We want a policy that is not only technically sound but also reflects the aspirations and needs of Delhi’s people. That means more dialogue, more participation, and stronger accountability.”

The consultations will focus on key areas including enhancement of EV charging infrastructure, evaluation of subsidies and incentives, setting up efficient e-waste and battery disposal systems, and clearly defining roles for public and private sector collaboration.

The new EV policy aims to accelerate adoption, support innovation, and build an inclusive, eco-friendly ecosystem. Amid worsening air quality, Delhi hopes to become a national model for clean, citizen-driven mobility.