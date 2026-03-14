Capital deploys amphibious machines to clean key drains ahead of monsoon

New Delhi: In a major push to strengthen Delhi’s drainage system and prevent monsoon waterlogging, the city government on Friday deployed high-tech amphibious excavator machines to clean key drains, including the Najafgarh and Pankha Road drains. The machines, capable of operating in waterlogged and marshy conditions, are expected to accelerate desilting operations and remove years of accumulated silt, garbage and water hyacinth from the city’s major drains.



Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off the machines at Badusarai Bridge along the Najafgarh Drain and the Pankha Road Drain, marking the launch of a technology-driven initiative to improve the capital’s drainage infrastructure. The event was attended by Cabinet Ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh and Ashish Sood, along with senior officials.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the deployment of modern machines would significantly strengthen the city’s efforts to clean drains and restore the health of the Yamuna river. “Cleaning the Yamuna and freeing Delhi from waterlogging is our commitment. The government is using modern technology with full dedication to clean the city’s drains and make the river clean and free-flowing,” she said.

Gupta noted that the Najafgarh Drain is the largest drain in Delhi and carries nearly 75 percent of the silt from the city’s drainage network. According to estimates, more than 10 million metric tonnes of silt have accumulated in the drain over the years. She said amphibious machines would now make it possible to remove the massive silt buildup more efficiently.

“Earlier it was extremely difficult to remove such large volumes of silt. These floating machines can reach the middle of the drain and remove sludge directly, speeding up the entire cleaning process,” she said, adding that the government has also decided to procure additional machines in the coming months.

Cabinet Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said the use of amphibious machines marks an important step in modernising the city’s drainage management. “The use of advanced amphibious machines for cleaning the Najafgarh Drain and other major connected drains marks an important step by the Delhi Government. These modern machines will help remove years of accumulated silt, garbage and water hyacinth effectively, improving the water-flow capacity of the drains and reducing waterlogging during the monsoon,” he said.

Minister Ashish Sood said cleaning of the Pankha Road drain was an Assembly poll promise, adding it had remained neglected for years and caused waterlogging. He said initial cleaning and partial beautification have been completed within the government’s first 100 days.