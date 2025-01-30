Capital comes alive with campaign jingles, posters and poll promises

NEW DELHI: As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, the city has come alive with the clamour of campaign jingles, colourful posters and loudspeakers blaring messages from competing political parties.

From the narrow lanes of Chandni Chowk to the bustling streets of Dwarka, each party is pulling out all the stops to make its presence felt. Music has become the lifeblood of the election campaigns.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), known for its glitzy campaigns, unveiled a remixed version of its popular 2017 anthem, “BJP Dil Mein, BJP Dilli Mein,” sung by Manoj Tiwari.

The peppy tune resonates in crowded markets and residential colonies, promising “desh ke liye kiya vikas, ab Dilli ki baari hai” (development has been done for the nation, now it’s Delhi’s turn).

The Congress is countering with a soulful melody titled “Har jarurat hogi puri, Dilli mein Congress hai jaruri” (Every need will be fulfilled, Congress is necessary in Delhi), aiming to revive its connect with voters.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has stuck to its roots with its catchy track “Phir Layenge Kejriwal” (We will bring back Kejriwal), highlighting the party’s welfare schemes in health and education.

Along with striking jingles, campaign posters from competing political parties have also caught the eyes of the voters.

In Seelampur, banners proclaiming “Delhi ka CM kaun? AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal or Gali Galoch Party” are hard to miss.

BJP’s guarantees for the welfare of women and poor has taken centre stage with the saffron party highlighting their promises of giving monthly aid of Rs 2,500 to women, Rs 21,000 to pregnant women.

They party is also highlighting the work it has done for poor and its vision for Delhi with posters: “Gareebo ke liye crore pakke ghar banaye, ab Delhi ki baari hai” (Have build crores of permanent homes for the poor, now it’s Delhi’s turn).

The Congress, though quieter, has posters in Connaught Place highlighting its promises with slogans like “Garib ke liye Sahara, Congress tumhara” (In support of the poor, your Congress).

Delhiites are soaking in the campaign drama with

mixed reactions.

Shaheen Begum, a resident of Seelampur, said, “I enjoy the music and the energy, but at the end of the day, my vote will go to the party that deliver their promises of providing jobs and women’s safety.”

Ramesh Gupta, a shopkeeper in Chandni Chowk, said, “All parties make big promises. BJP talks about other states, AAP brags about Delhi, and Congress is barely visible. Let’s see who walks the talk.”

In the labyrinthine streets of Old Delhi, BJP’s campaign stands out with its bold claims about national progress.

“Poore desh mein banaye 60,000 km ki road” (60,000 km of roads built nationwide) screams a poster in Ballimaran. On the other hand, the AAP’s grassroots approach focuses on local welfare.

In Delhi’s vibrant election campaign, BJP, Congress, and AAP use slogans, street plays, and grassroots outreach to engage voters.

From health camps to street performances, the city buzzes with political promises as election day nears.