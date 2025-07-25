Capital clocks 118 clean air days in 2025, beats 2016 record: Min

New Delhi: Delhi has recorded 118 clean air days in the first half of 2025, surpassing the 110 such days logged in all of 2016, Environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced on Thursday.

Calling it a milestone in the capital’s fight against air pollution, Sirsa said, “The previous governments only worked on paper, while the Rekha Gupta-led cabinet is implementing technology-backed, innovative solutions on the ground, and the results are in front of everyone.”

According to the Environmental Health Bulletin, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) today stands at 91 (‘Satisfactory’). Key hotspots like Punjabi Bagh (64), Bawana (71), and Narela (77) recorded the best air quality on July 24.

Sirsa credited the progress to “groundwork, not guesswork,” adding, “We’re not in a comfort zone. The teams are on the ground daily. Our goal is not just to bring the pollution down but to keep it down.”

Between July 23–24, civic agencies removed 10,970 MT of garbage, swept over 5,600 km of roads, and cleared 2,371 MT of construction waste. Bio-mining operations at Ghazipur and Okhla landfills removed over 1,268 MT of legacy waste.

Highlighting the broader vision behind the efforts, Sirsa said, “These 118 clean air days are not a coincidence. This is how cooperative governance can achieve visible, measurable impact.”

He affirmed that the city has adopted a 24x7 environmental governance model, stating, “We’ve moved beyond seasonal campaigns. Today,

Delhi runs a real-time clean air model that doesn’t just react, it anticipates.”