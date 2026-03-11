Capital begins trials of pollution-control tech

New Delhi: The Delhi government is set to begin on-ground trials of 22 innovative pollution-control devices across key pollution hotspots in the city as part of its Innovation Challenge aimed at tackling deteriorating air quality.



Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa reviewed preparations for the trial phase on Tuesday and directed officials to ensure that the process remains transparent, scientifically robust and focused on identifying solutions that can deliver measurable reductions in pollution levels.

According to the government, the selected technologies were shortlisted from 284 entries received from across the country. The proposals were evaluated by an expert committee, after which 22 devices were chosen for field testing.

Out of these, 13 solutions focus on reducing vehicular emissions, including vehicle-mounted air purification systems, retrofit emission-control technologies and bio-alkaline exhaust scrubbers designed for buses, trucks and generators. The remaining nine technologies aim to improve ambient air quality and include stationary air-purification systems, dust-suppression units and smog-control devices meant for open areas, road corridors and industrial or construction zones.

Officials said the Internal Technical Evaluation Committee has finalised testing protocols and deployment plans after several rounds of consultations with innovators. Suitable locations across the capital are being identified for installing static devices, while mobile systems will be tested on vehicles operating in high-pollution areas.

Sirsa said the initiative is aimed at identifying technologies that can produce tangible results and be implemented at scale. “This Innovation Challenge is a mission to find real, measurable solutions that can cut pollution on the ground,” he said.

He added that the government would rely on evidence from the trials to determine which technologies are most effective. “Our benchmark will be which solutions deliver clear and consistent reductions in pollution and can be scaled up quickly,” the minister said.

The Environment Department and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee will monitor the performance of these devices during the trial phase, and the findings will help determine their potential integration into Delhi’s broader clean-air strategy.