Capital begins disbursal of pending EV subsidies, pushes clean mobility drive

New Delhi: The Delhi government has started releasing long-pending subsidies for electric vehicle (EV) buyers, marking a renewed push towards clean mobility and pollution control in the national capital. The move is aimed at clearing backlog cases under the Delhi EV Policy and strengthening trust among beneficiaries.



Announcing the development, Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the previous administration had failed to prioritise electric mobility, leading to delays in subsidy disbursal. “The previous government was not serious about addressing pollution or promoting electric mobility. Our government is committed to protecting the health of Delhiites and clearing pending EV subsidies,” he said.

According to officials, subsidies worth Rs.7.95 crore will be released to 3,948 verified beneficiaries from companies and firms whose documentation has been cleared. In addition, 12,877 individual beneficiaries who have completed Aadhaar seeding are eligible to receive subsidies amounting to Rs.24.04 crore.

Data from the EV Incentive Portal shows that 22,733 subsidy claims were pending. Following verification and de-duplication, 16,892 cases were processed through the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) for Aadhaar-based Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Around 4,015 cases, involving approximately Rs.7.25 crore, are still under verification.

The Transport Department has shifted the subsidy disbursal process to the PFMS platform to ensure transparency and efficiency, enabling direct transfer of funds into beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

The government is also upgrading the Delhi EV Incentive Portal to streamline applications and verification processes. The revamped platform is expected to be relaunched soon by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Officials said the government is working on a new EV policy to further boost adoption of electric vehicles through incentives and infrastructure support, with the aim of making Delhi a leader in sustainable urban mobility.