Capital adds six new high-tech air monitoring stns

New Delhi: The Delhi government has launched the installation of six new Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) across the Capital, aiming to enhance the scientific infrastructure used to track pollution trends in real time. Implemented through the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the project includes installation, commissioning and long-term maintenance. Officials said all stations are slated to become fully operational by January 15.

The new monitoring units are being set up at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), the ISRO Earth Station near Malcha Mahal, Delhi Cantonment, the Commonwealth Sports Complex, and Netaji Subhash University of Technology’s West Campus. These locations have been selected to strengthen coverage across major academic institutions and dense residential pockets in South, Central and South West Delhi, offering a clearer and more balanced assessment of air quality across the city.

Delhi will expand its air quality network with stations measuring PM2.5, PM10, SO₂, NOx, CO, ozone, BTEX, and meteorological data. Continuous monitoring will provide validated data for health advisories and policy planning. Environment Minister said the new stations, linked to DPCC and CPCB dashboards, will strengthen environmental intelligence.