Capital: 48 children among 130 missing persons reunited under ‘Operation Milap’

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has traced and reunited 130 missing persons, including 48 children, with their families in August as part of its special drive, 'Operation Milap', an official said on Tuesday.

Police said the initiative, aimed at locating missing and kidnapped children and adults, involved extensive fieldwork, CCTV analysis, and

intelligence gathering.

Inquiries were carried out at bus stands, railway stations, auto and e-rickshaw stands, while local informers, transport staff, and vendors were also roped in to provide leads, they added. Between August 1 and 31, police successfully recovered 48 missing or kidnapped children and 82 adults. All were safely reunited with their families after verification, an officer said.

Since January this year, the police have traced and reunited 931 missing people, including 306 children and 625 adults, according to data shared by officials.

The highest recoveries in August were reported by Kapashera Police Station, which traced 14 missing children — four boys and 10 girls — and 13 adults.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit also played a key role, tracing 14 children, most of them girls, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said.

Among other police stations, Sagarpur located three children and 15 adults, while Palam Village traced two missing girls and 13 adults. Vasant Kunj South found two boys and nine adults, and Delhi Cantt located two boys and three adults.

Kishangarh Police traced a 14-year-old girl and six missing women, while Vasant Kunj North located four children and six adults.

Police at R.K. Puram recovered three minors and one woman, while S.J. Enclave traced four minor girls and five adults.

In addition, Vasant Vihar Police reunited three missing adults with their families, Sarojini Nagar traced seven adults, and South Campus located two women, police said.