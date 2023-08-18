CAPFs’ plantation drive clocks 4-crore mark as Home Min Amit Shah plants sapling in Gr Noida

Greater Noida: Union Home Minister Amit Shah planted the four croreth sapling under the All India Tree Plantation Drive of the Ministry of Home Affairs at CRPF Group Centre in Greater Noida on Friday.



Focusing on highlighting the bravery of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) as well as their sensitivity towards conservation of earth and climate change, the All India Tree Plantation Campaign is launched to plant 5 crore trees for environmental protection.

After planting the sapling, Shah also e-inaugurated a total of 15 newly constructed buildings and structures in 8 different campuses of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at a cost of Rs 165 crore. Among these, construction of 220 family houses in 102 Rapid Task Force at a cost of Rs 57 crore, Group Center at a cost of Rs 17 crore, construction of 50 bedded hospital at Raipur and others. Several dignitaries including Union Home Secretary and DGs of CRPF, CISF, NSG, NDRF, ITBP, SSB, BSF and Assam Rifles were present on the occasion.

In his address, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that it was decided 3 years ago that before December 2023, we will plant 5 crore trees. He expressed confidence that the target would be achieved as prescribed.

“Today, 4 croreth sapling, that too of Peepal tree, has been planted. It is the effort of all our CAPFs personnel and their families who took it as a challenge to make this seemingly impossible task possible. This campaign will write a new saga of bravery of CAPFs as well as their sensitivity towards conservation of earth and climate change. This year the target is to plant 1 crore 50 lakh trees, so far a total of 4 crore trees have been planted and we will achieve the target of planting 5 crore trees very soon,” Shah said while addressing a gathering.