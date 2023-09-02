CAPF, NSG assisting in arrangements: Police

New Delhi: The Delhi Police is fully geared up for the G20 Summit and has put in place a comprehensive security arrangement focussing on various dimensions ranging from airport security to deployment at venues and anti-terror measures.

At a press conference here, Special Commissioner of Police (Protective Security Division) Madhup Kumar Tiwari said the Delhi Police is being assisted by some Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the National Security Guard (NSG) in the arrangements.

“There are various dimensions to security — airport security, carcade management, event venues, anti-terror measures, maintenance of general alert. We have drawn up a comprehensive security plan focussing on these measures,” he said.

Tiwari, however, asserted that these measures have been taken keeping in mind that common people face minimum inconvenience.

As far as venue security arrangements are concerned, a special commissioner of police-rank officers will serve as the commander with deputy commissioner of police-rank officials serving as zonal commanders, he said.

“They will be assisted by joint commissioner-rank officers and additional DCPs. DCP-rank officers will serve as camp commanders of hotels where the delegates will be staying. Special commissioner of police ranked officers will be having groups of hotels under their command,” Tiwari added. The senior police officer shared that arrangements have been made so that no infiltration, terrorist act or sabotage takes place during the summit.

Noting that the existing manpower of the Delhi Police would not have been sufficient for this, Tiwari said the force is being aided by the NSG for anti-terror measures and

some CAPFs, who have assisted by providing vehicles and

equipment.