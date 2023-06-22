Can’t understand L-G’s reluctance to admit Delhi law and order needs urgent improvement: CM Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday wrote to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena accusing him of “reluctance” in admitting that the law and order situation in the national Capital needs urgent improvement.

In his letter, Kejriwal also said that four murders have taken place in a single day in the national capital, a few weeks before the city hosts the G-20 summit.

The letter came a day after Saxena wrote to Kejriwal, cautioning him against “politicising crime” and saying that it provides no solution at all.

Kejriwal wrote in the latest letter, “In normal course, I would have not decided to write back again, but the contents of your response has left me with no option but to let the people of Delhi know that those directly responsible for ensuring the safety and security of their lives have no concrete solution, and are merely passing the buck.”

He also slammed the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“Sir, it is easy to term an extremely serious issue directly concerning the safety of lives and properties of over two crore residents of Delhi as being “politicised”, but your response did not offer even a single effective step being considered by political bosses of Delhi Police — Ministry of Home Affairs and Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor of Delhi — to assure

Delhiites that there is somebody to care for their safety,” the letter read.

Kejriwal said he “fails to understand the LG’s reluctance to admit that the law and order situation in Delhi needs to be urgently improved”.

He emphasised that the contents of the L-G’s response “demonstrated a lack of concrete solutions” and a tendency to shift responsibility. The CM also said the L-G may be “relatively new to Delhi and may not be fully aware of the ground reality”. The “alarming rise” in serious crimes cannot be treated as business as usual, especially by a “Constitutional functionary whose primary duty is to

maintain law and order in Delhi”, he said.