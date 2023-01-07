Cannot put clock back: SC refuses to stop operations of Noida Metro

New Delhi: Noting that the entire Metro rail project is complete and running, the Supreme Court has refused to stop the Noida Metro’s operations for the want of an environmental clearance.



The court was hearing an appeal filed against a May 31, 2016 order of the National Green Tribunal, directing that all metro rail projects need an environmental clearance after conducting a proper environment impact assessment. Keeping the question of law open, a bench of justices M R Shah and C T Ravikumar said the metro services in Delhi and Noida are being used by the public at large.

“In that view of the matter, when the entire metro rail project is complete and the metro rail is running, the clock cannot be put back and the same shall not be even in the larger public interest. Under the circumstances, we propose to dispose of the present appeals, keeping the questions of law open,” it said. The apex court said the NGT order cannot be acted upon in the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case.

“However, the questions of law, if any, more particularly, whether with respect to the rail project or metro rail project, the environmental clearance is required or not and other questions of law, if any, are kept open to be considered in appropriate proceedings and the present order shall not be cited as a precedent in any other matters or cases,” the bench said.