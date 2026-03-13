Cancer screening camp held at Tis Hazari Court Complex

NEW DELHI: The Central and West District Legal Services Authorities, under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority and the Delhi State Legal Services Authority, organised a Cancer Awareness, Prevention and Screening (CAPS) camp at the Tis Hazari Court Complex on Wednesday in collaboration with the Delhi State Cancer Institute.

The camp aimed to promote awareness about early detection and prevention of breast and cervical cancer among female judicial officers and women staff members. Participants were sensitised to the importance of regular health check-ups and timely cancer screening. Medical professionals from the Delhi State Cancer Institute provided services including cancer screening, medical consultations, mammography and HPV-DNA testing. The programme also highlighted breast self-examination and the importance of routine screening for early diagnosis.