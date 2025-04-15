Can Delhi weather the monsoon this time?

New Delhi: As the national Capital inches closer to monsoon season, the newly-formed BJP-led Delhi government has rolled out a flurry of promises and inspections to tackle the city’s chronic rain-induced chaos.

From drain desilting to sewer-cleaning machines, officials claim this year will be different. But for many Delhiites, the monsoon still symbolizes a cycle of waterlogging, accidents, and unaccountability.

One of the darkest moments from last year’s rains still haunts Rajinder Nagar, where three coaching students were drowned inside the coaching institute. Their friends are furious that even after such a tragedy, not much has changed. “They died for no reason. There was no signage, no warning, just a flooded street. The government at that time become active when the incident happened. I am sure nothing much has changed. And still many such coachings and stores exist. And now the government talks about plans like it’s the first time waterlogging has happened,” says a friend of one of the victims.

“Every year it’s the same story. Press conferences, blames, and then silence till next monsoon. We’re angry because nothing ever changes on the ground.”

This year, Delhi’s PWD Minister Parvesh Verma is leading the charge. He’s visited multiple constituencies, inspected 22 key drains, and pulled up officials for delays.

“Development will no longer remain confined to paperwork; it will be visible across every lane, every drain, and every road of Delhi,” Verma said, promising the timely completion of desilting work and the use of new technology like Recycler Machines, imported from Mumbai, to clean sewers without risking workers’ lives.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has echoed similar urgency. Touring sites with LG V.K. Saxena, she assured that drains flowing into the Yamuna are being cleaned with high-tech machines and will be reviewed every 15 days. “We’re not governing from AC rooms. We’re on the ground. This government is about action, not excuses,” Gupta claimed.

However, urban planners aren’t entirely convinced. “Delhi’s monsoon issue is not just about clogged drains, it’s about fragmented governance,” says Dr. Renu Kapoor, an environment expert.

“There are too many agencies, each operating in silos. Until we fix that, these yearly clean-up drives won’t solve anything long-term. The new government has come up with the plans but the problem is way bigger. If they truly start working now only then something might be achieved.”

Dr. Arvind Sen, an environment activist adds, “The real problem isn’t the rain, it’s the broken coordination between departments. What Delhi needs is a unified disaster response framework, not just last-minute repairs.”

The Delhi Government has also set up Quick Response Teams (QRTs) involving forest, power, and civic officials to tackle fallen trees and electrical hazards during storms. But locals remain skeptical.

“Every year we see the same potholes, the same flooded underpasses,” says Ruksana from Okhla. “They should stop making announcements and start showing results.”

With the city already feeling the heat and humidity, the first downpour will reveal whether this new “monsoon readiness” push is genuine progress, or just another soggy promise.