Campaigning for MCD bypolls concludes with roadshows by AAP, BJP

New Delhi: The campaigning for the November 30 bypolls to 12 MCD wards concluded on Friday with prominent BJP and AAP leaders holding roadshows and public meetings to woo voters.

The BJP wrapped up its campaigning for all 12 wards, featuring vibrant roadshows, and held a meeting of all the candidates’ election coordinators at the state office.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva claimed that the public mood is “clearly shifting” towards the party due to the several initiatives of the Rekha Gupta-led government, such as sewer-cleaning work, improving electricity and water supply during summer, waiving penalties on water bills, cleaning the Yamuna river, excellent arrangements during Chhath Puja, better road maintenance, and improvements in the DTC bus services.

Hitting out at the Aam Aadmi Party, he said that Arvind Kejriwal, who travels across the country campaigning for his party, being absent from the Delhi Municipal Corporation by-election campaign is a silent “pre-acceptance of defeat”. Chief Minister Gupta participated in the roadshows at Chandni Chowk, Ashok Vihar, and Shalimar Bagh for candidates — Suman Kumar Gupta, Neelam Asija, and Anita Jain — and appealed to voters to choose the BJP. MP Praveen Khandelwal and Delhi ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Ravinder Indraj also joined various roadshows.

During the campaign, the chief minister said there is new enthusiasm among people and BJP workers, and the party will win most wards.

She claimed the people of Delhi knew very well that this by-election would not affect the power equation of the municipal corporation, but even then, they want to “use this opportunity to give the BJP a clear majority” in the corporation.

Vinod Nagar candidate Sarla Choudhary concluded her campaign with BJP leaders, while AAP’s Atishi and Sanjay Singh held roadshows in multiple wards, urging voters to reject the BJP in the November 30 MCD bypolls.