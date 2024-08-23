Cambodia-based cheating syndicate busted

NEW DELHI: The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police has successfully dismantled a Cambodia-based cheating syndicate, resulting in the arrest of three individuals and the recovery of Rs 12.5 lakh.



The police were informed about the fraud through a complaint registered at the Cyber Police Station North East.

The accused were identified as Anshu Jhajharia (24) son of Late Gopichand Jhajharia, Pramod Kumar (32) son of Mahaveer Prasad, and Ankit Kumar (26) son of Shishram, al were the residents of Jhunjhunu, Rajsthan.

According to the police, the syndicate, involved in an elaborate online fraud, had been converting the cheated amount into cryptocurrency through a hawala network linked to Dubai before transferring it to the mastermind operating from Cambodia.

The arrested individuals were apprehended following a series of coordinated raids in Jaipur, Sikkar, and Jhunjhunu.

The arrests came after a detailed investigation that began with a complaint filed in June 2024 by Devesh Kumar (25), who alleged that he had been duped into investing Rs. 12.5 lakh in a fraudulent Initial Public Offering (IPO) scheme.

The complainant had joined a WhatsApp group via an Instagram request, where he was approached by a woman named Shama, who posed as an employee of a company called “Indus Capital.”

Shama convinced the complainant to invest in the IPO, promising substantial returns. Under this false pretense, the complainant transferred the money in several installments.

However, when he attempted to withdraw his investment or obtain related documents, he found the IPO portal blocked, realizing he had been defrauded.

Upon receiving the complaint, a specialised team led by Inspector Vijay Kumar, SHO of PS Cyber, North-East District, was formed.

Under ACP Rajendar Singh’s supervision, the team used technical surveillance to trace online transactions linked to a fraud.

Their investigation led to three accused in Rajasthan, who admitted to luring victims with promises of high returns on investments.

The victims’ money was routed through mule accounts, withdrawn in cash, and converted into cryptocurrency via a Dubai-based handler in a hawala racket.

The cryptocurrency was sent to the syndicate’s mastermind in Cambodia. Anshu Jhajharia, who trained at a Cambodian call center, was involved in the operation. Police recovered three mobile phones and Jhajharia’s passport used in the crime.