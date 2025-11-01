Calibration flight lands successfully

Noida: The calibration flight by the Airport Authority of India (AAI) landed successfully on Runway 10 (Western Side) of Noida International Airport on Friday morning. Officials said that the calibration of the runway’s localizer and glide path system was completed without any issues.

Additionally, the precision approach path indicator lights (PAPI) were also calibrated. Throughout the test, the airport’s navigation and communication systems functioned perfectly, said officials.

According to a senior Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) official, the aircraft conducted three take-offs and landings between 11:20 AM and 4:00 PM. A similar calibration test flight will be conducted on Runway 28 (Eastern Side) next week.

“Calibration flight is a mandatory test for airports and aviation equipment to ensure the accuracy and reliability of air navigation and communication systems, such as the Instrument Landing System (ILS) and radar. Specially equipped aircraft fly specific patterns to test ground-based navigation aids, confirming they meet international safety standards before an airport is cleared for operations. These flights are critical for certifying that navigational systems are working correctly and can guide aircraft safely” said YEIDA CEO RK Singh.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had initially expected to issue the aerodrome license by November 7, but this might be delayed until after the calibration of Runway 28. The results of the calibration flight will be sent to the DGCA, with a likelihood of domestic flights starting by December.

The DGCA had set aside two days for the calibration of navigation and communication systems at Noida International Airport. The test on the first day had to be postponed due to bad weather.

Improved visibility on Friday enabled an AAI aircraft to complete safety test flights at Jewar Airport. Domestic flights are set to start in December, with international operations by June.