CAG reports ignored, BJP playing blame game: Yadav

New Delhi: Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav on Tuesday accused the Rekha Gupta-led BJP government of indulging in a “politics of blame games” to conceal what he described as its own administrative failures ahead of the forthcoming Assembly session.

Addressing the media, Yadav said the BJP was attempting to divert public attention from what he termed ten months of misrule by repeatedly targeting the previous government. He questioned why Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had failed to initiate concrete action on the irregularities flagged in 14 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports related to the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

“If the government was genuinely committed to transparency, those responsible would have been held accountable in the very first session,” Yadav said.

He demanded the immediate tabling of CAG reports related to the excise policy, health and education departments, the ‘Sheesh Mahal’ controversy and the alleged Rs 1,600 crore Delhi Jal Board scam for an impartial investigation.