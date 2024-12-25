CAG reports: HC seeks govt, L-G response on BJP MLAs plea

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the response of the Delhi government and Lieutenant Governor on a plea seeking a special sitting of the legislative Assembly for tabling CAG reports. Justice Sanjeev Narula said the prayer to direct the Delhi government and Chief Minister Atishi, who also holds the finance portfolio, to forward the 14 CAG reports to the speaker stood satisfied.

The court issued notices to the Delhi government, chief minister, the office of the speaker, Lieutenant Governor and the office of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on the petitioners’ prayer.

The plea sought a direction to the speaker to perform their constitutional obligation and summon a special sitting of the legislative assembly and table the CAG reports pertaining to the Delhi administration. During the hearing, the Delhi government counsel submitted the files had reached from the chief minister’s office to the Delhi secretariat during the day.