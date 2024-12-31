CAG reports: BJP demands spl session

New Delhi: BJP MLAs on Tuesday held a sit-in at Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel’s office and demanded that he convene a special session for tabling 14 pending CAG reports.

Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta said a memorandum was handed over to the Speaker, urging him to call a special session without further delay.

The AAP government has shown a lack of accountability by not tabling the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports in the assembly, he alleged. The CAG has submitted audit reports of various departments for 2017-18 to 2021-22 to the Delhi government.

These reports have been pending with the government for two years, Gupta said.

“Failure to table the reports in the House not only violates the constitutional rights of Assembly members but also undermines public trust as citizens have a right to know how public funds are being utilised,” he asserted.

BJP legislators have also approached Delhi High Court for a direction to the government for tabling the pending reports. Gupta said

the government informed the high court on December 24 that the reports were sent to the Assembly Secretariat. The next hearing is scheduled for January 9, Gupta said.