‘CAG report to be presented on February 25 in Assembly’

New Delhi: Vijender Gupta, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator and the party’s nominee for the position of Delhi Assembly Speaker, announced on Friday that the report from the Comptroller and Auditor General will be presented in the Delhi Legislative Assembly on February 25.

This is set to be a major agenda during the upcoming three-day session.

Gupta confirmed that the tabling of the CAG report is the government’s top priority, as decided in the cabinet meeting held on Thursday. The session will commence on February 24 with all 70 members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly taking their oaths. Following this, the election for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be held. Gupta stated, “On 24th Feb, oath (by Members) and election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker will take place. On 25th Feb, CAG report will be tabled before the House.”